Oliver
Evelyn Marie Zaborsky Molchan, 87, of Oliver, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, October 15, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
