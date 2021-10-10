Oliver
Evelyn Marie Zaborsky Molchan, 87, of Oliver, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born February 1, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles and Mildred "Minnie" Pansic Zaborsky.
The family graciously requests allowing time for the obituary preparation and funeral service arrangements to follow. Thank you.
STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.