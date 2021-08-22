Hiller
Evelyn Mary Costella, 98, of Hiller, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, in Green Tree.
She was born Friday, August 18, 1922, in Belle Vernon, a daughter of Frank and Mary Montcavich Costella.
She was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville, and St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Lebanon.
Evelyn was a graduate of Mt. Nazareth Academy and the Grace Martin Secretarial School in Pittsburgh. She was the secretary to the president of First Union Bank in Pittsburgh for more than 20 years.
A kind and gentle soul, she enjoyed international traveling with her twin sister, Helen, and both were active in their church. She enjoyed gardening, home decorating and all activities involving her extensive family. Guests were always welcome at their home in Mt. Lebanon, where they loved to cook, bake and entertain.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Helen Costella and MaryAnn Breen; and nephew Timothy G. Craven.
She is survived by three sisters, Bernice C. Craven of West Palm Beach, Fla., Rita Mason and husband Don Sr. of Burleston, Texas, and Bonnie Schilling and husband Ken of Grand Rapids, Mich.; nephews and nieces William J. Craven, Mark T. Craven, Patrick T. Craven, Ann Michele Breen, Thomas Breen Jr., Mary Barbara Breen, Jeffery Breen, Gregory Breen, Donald Mason Jr., John Mason, David Schilling, Peter Schilling; and several great-nieces and great- nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Evelyn at 2 p.m. Friday, August 27, in The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in The Historic Church of St. Peter Churchyard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.