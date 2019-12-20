Point Marion
Evelyn Pearl (Bruni) Meale, 91, of Point Marion, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born April 19, 1928, in Point Marion, and was a daughter of the late Susan and Dominick Bruni.
Evelyn spoke often and fondly of her idyllic childhood in Tom Cat Hollow and nearby Point Marion, where she was surrounded by extended family and her best friends, Norma Jeane Blosser and Tommy Brajkovich. A 1945 graduate of the Point Marion High School, she moved to Boston, Mass. at the age of 16 to attend the Wilson School of Medical Laboratory Technique. After becoming a medical laboratory technician, she worked in various hospitals around Pittsburgh.
From 1958 until his death in June 2019, she was married to Felix A. Meale of Fairmont, W.Va. for 60 years. They raised their family in Pittsburgh between 1961 and 2005. Evelyn entered into motherhood at age 33, which was typically later than most women of her generation. Although she took her parenting responsibilities very seriously, she beamed when her children affectionately referred to her as “Birdie” due to her protective nature. Evelyn never missed an opportunity to express what an honor and privilege it was not only to be their mother, but to remain an integral part of their adult lives. She truly believed she lived a charmed life.
Evelyn was an accomplished baker who loved eating chocolate candy. She proudly accepted the title of “chocoholic.” Her hobbies included reading multiple newspapers religiously from cover to cover, shopping, going to the movies, ice skating, sewing and immersing herself in her Catholic faith. She cherished her friendships with her neighbors on Remington Drive in Pittsburgh, and best friends Rosemary Eaton and Betty Galaska, whom she met when all three of their sons were in first grade. When she became a grandmother in 2003, she relished her most cherished role as “Mom-Mom” and marveled at her granddaughters’ gentleness, kindness, compassion and caring actions toward her and others. She made the world a little softer, a little kinder, a little warmer.
Evelyn and her husband returned to Point Marion in 2005 and quickly recaptured the wonderful memories of her childhood. Those who knew Evelyn compared her to Mother Teresa as she did ordinary things with extraordinary love. She cared very little about bank accounts or worldly possessions, other than how they could be used to enrich the lives of her family and those less fortunate than her. Throughout her life, Evelyn was selfless and felt great empathy for others. She donated money to over 113 organizations for the needy. Likewise, her nightly prayer list included close to 100 names. The phrase she used most was “love you, love you.”
Evelyn’s parents taught her the gift of giving and generosity at a young age. Throughout life’s trials and tribulations, she never lost her spark and believed with all her heart that kindness is possible, always, with no exceptions. Anyone who has ever met Evelyn knows what a bright light she was on this earth.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Meale of Edgewater, Md.; son, Felix G. Meale; daughter-in-law, Uma Jha Meale; two granddaughters, Evelyn Radhika Meale and Mira Rose Meale, all of North Bethesda, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews all across the U.S. from Pennsylvania to Hawaii.
In addition to her parents and husband, also deceased are an infant son; one sister, Elaine Gatto; and brothers, Rudolph and Arthur “Bud” Bruni.
Her memorial service will be private for the family. Evelyn’s final resting place will be alongside her husband in the Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park, Pa. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
The family would like to thank Fran Butash, the angels at the Point Manor Personal Care Home, Hospice of Masontown and Dr. Staci Sheba, D.O., for their loving care and compassion.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be offered to Heifer International or Doctors Without Borders or a Holy Mass request in Evelyn’s name, as she was a faithful member of St. Hubert’s Roman Catholic Church in Point Marion.
