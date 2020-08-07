Perryopolis
Evelyn R. Mariano Sekel, 101, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Born October 10, 1918, in Jacobs Creek, she was a daughter of the late Rosario and Philomena Mariano.
A lifelong resident of the Perryopolis area, Mrs. Sekel was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis. She was a retired bookkeeper from Smithton bank, a waitress at the old Twin Coaches and worked as a phone operator in West Newton. Evelyn always enjoyed dancing with her husband, especially polka’s, and was an excellent baker.
She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Gary Thomas of Belle Vernon, and Helen Smiley of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; son and daughter-in-law James and Jean Nutter of Mission Viejo, Calif.; six grandchildren, Christopher Thomas, Joseph Nutter, Deborah Hanratty, Eileen Smith and husband Matt, Suzanne Wilkinson and husband Tracy, Chris Smiley; eight great-grandchildren, Alicia Hanratty, Ryan Hanratty, Emily Hanratty, Lindsay Haller, Jake Haller, Luke Haller, Walker Haller, Michaela Moore; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sienna Jean Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael V. Sekel Jr. (11/22/2014); three brothers, Frank Mariano, Anthony “Tony” Mariano, Fred Mariano; and a sister, Jenny Zwolenik.
Visitation will be heldfrom 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, in Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines: masks MUST be worn and social distancing must still be maintained.
Condolences for the family are accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.