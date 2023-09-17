Evelyn Ryan Radvansky

Brownsville
Evelyn "Jean" Ryan Radvansky, 94, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born on September 1, 1929, in Brownsville, to the late John and Margaret Burns Ryan.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded on death by her husband, John "Lefty" Radvansky, Jr.; brother, David Ryan; and sister, Eleanor Ryan Basile; also mother-in-law, Margaret Hudachek Radvansky and her husband, John Radvansky, Sr.
Jean was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter, the St. Peter Christian Mothers, Society of Catholic Women, Catholic Daughters of America and the Birthday Girls Club.
Jean is survived by her sons, John and wife, Eileen and David and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Megan Hall and husband, Sonny, Rebekah Radvansky and David Radvansky, Jr.; nieces, Christine Rankin and Mary Thompson; nephew, Sam Basile, Jr. and families.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre officiating. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park. skirpanfuneralhome.com
