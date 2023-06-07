Carmichaels
Evelyn Susan Krutko Brown, 81, earned her wings and was welcomed into Jesus loving arms in Heaven Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023. She fought a long battle with multiple health problems the last two years and was finally granted rest.
Evelyn was born October 13, 1941 in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Louis A. Krutko and Susan Batovsky Krutko. She was a beloved only daughter in a house of sons.
She was a 1959 graduate of Cumberland Township High School in Carmichaels. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Robert Brown, June 6, 1959 and moved to Niles, Ohio, where Walter worked at General Motors. They finally settled in Cortland, Ohio.
Evelyn worked several jobs in her life including Woolworths and Memory Lane in the Eastwood Mall, and as a nurse's aid at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She retired from Trumbull Memorial as a ward secretary.
Evelyn was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches. She crocheted many afghans and delicate doilies. She also enjoyed cross stitching and painting ceramics.
Through the years, Evelyn and Walter built a cabin in the Allegheny Mountains in Tidioute, Pa. They worked together to make it a vacation spot for their growing family and enjoyed many weekends and "wiener roasts" at the campfire.
Evelyn was a much beloved wife, mom, and "grammy" and will be missed beyond words can express.
She was of Lutheran faith and a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cortland, Ohio.
Evelyn is survived by children, Walter Brown Jr. of Calif., Debra Cleland of Cortland, and David R. (Ruthanne) Brown of Cortland; a daughter-in-law, Robin Brown of Hollidaysburg; grandchildren, Rose (Andrew) Kravos of Moon Township, Madalyn (Zack) Helmick of Hollidaysburg, Leanne Brown of Columbus, Ohio, and David J. Brown of Cortland, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Lilly Brown of Hollidaysburg; one brother, Robert (Dianne) Krutko of Rosamond, Calif.; and her beloved cat, Princess.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Brown; son, James Brown; and brothers, Paul, Melvin and Daniel Krutko.
The family would like to thank the aids, nurses and therapists from Patriot Home Healthcare, Homemaid Helpers and Southern Care Hospice Services for taking such wonderful care of Evelyn over the last two years.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday June 11, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, in Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cortland.
Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.
Donations, in her memory, may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.