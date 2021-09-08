Uniontown
Ezra John "Head" Thomas, age 2, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh, a son of Amanda Sloan.
He is survived by four siblings, Destiny Grimm, McKenzie Beal, Alyssa Beal and Rosalie Sloan. He loved his sisters dearly.
In addition to his mother and sisters, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Tennessee Bob Sloan (Tina Marie) of West Leisenring; and his maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Etta Sloan of Tennessee, and Jim and Ellen Borris. Also surviving are aunts and uncles Craig and Laurie Hall of Dearth, Rob and Misty Sloan of Uniontown, Brandy and Bryan Hodges of Uniontown, Jennifer Williams of Farmington; and numerous cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
