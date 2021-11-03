Hopwood
Fannie Margaret Lewis Watt, 94, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at home. She was born April 11, 1927, in Point Marion. She was the daughter of the late James Walter Lewis and Arizona Newman Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lue C. Watt; and sisters Ethel Clegg, Emma Frazee, Martha Karpel, and their husbands.
Surviving are her daughters, Cindy Dillinger and husband Len of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Betsy Mattie and husband Rick of Hopwood; grandchildren, Suzy Albert and husband Aaron of Wilmington, N.C., Melissa Rosic and husband Aaron of Grantown, W.Va., Jenny Louthan and husband Garret of Atlanta, Ga., Dale Bedwell of Cranberry; seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jack, Zena, Evan Zoey, Ezra, and James.
Also surviving is sister-in-law Betty Watt Dekowski of Cameron, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Hopwood United Methodist Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, an avid fan of Englebert Humperdinck and the Hopwood Garden Club. She graduated from Point Marion High School.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the hour of the service, Saturday, November 6, 2021, with Reverend Mike Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hopwood Fire Department. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and caregivers Carol Priester and Nikki Isler.
