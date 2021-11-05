Hopwood
Fannie Margaret Lewis Watt, 94, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at home.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the hour of the service, Saturday, November 6, 2021, with Reverend Mike Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hopwood Fire Department. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and caregivers Carol Priester and Nikki Isler.
