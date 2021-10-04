Greensburg
Father Anthony A. Wozniak, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died October 2, 2021 at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was 87, and had been a priest for 60 years.
A native of Posen, Mich., Father Wozniak was born Nov. 14, 1933, to the late Anthony and Theresa Purol Wozniak.
Father Wozniak attended primary and secondary schools in Posen. He earned a bachelor's degree from St. Mary College, Orchard Lake, Mich., and completed theological studies at Saints Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake.
He was ordained a priest May 23, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, by the late Bishop Hugh L. Lamb.
Father Wozniak served as assistant pastor (parochial vicar) of Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish, Fairchance (1959-61); St. Joseph Parish, Uniontown (1961-62); and St. Regis Parish, Trafford (1962-68), before being appointed pastor of St. Hubert Parish, Point Marion, where he served from 1968-71.
He also served as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Seward, and its former chapels in Bolivar and New Florence, (1971-72), St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish, New Kensington (1972-86); and Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish and its former chapel in Shoaf (1986-99).
In 1999, he was granted permission to serve in pastoral ministry in the Diocese of Saginaw, Mich.
After returning to the Diocese of Greensburg, he was appointed chaplain of St. Anne Home, Greensburg in 2002. He provided pastoral care at other nursing homes in Greensburg.
Father Wozniak retired to Neumann House, Greensburg, in 2008.
He is survived by his siblings, Anita Wozniak Tucholski of Cleveland, Ohio, Sister Lois Wozniak of Sisters of Mercy in Livonia, Michigan, Sally Wozniak Mulka of Midland, Michigan, Sister Tereska Wozniak of Dominican Sisters in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his father, Anthony J. Wozniak; his mother, Theresa Purol Wozniak; brothers, Arthur Wozniak and Leonard Wozniak; brothers-in-law, George Tucholski and James Mulka; and sisters-in-law, Marge Wozniak and Betty Wozniak.
The family will greet family and friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Cemetery Fund, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
Additional services and burial will be at a later date in Posen, Michigan under the direction of the Ted Beck Funeral Home, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.
