Smithfield
Faye A. Cooley Eberhart, 83, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, in her home. She was born April 24, 1937, in Martin, the daughter of Lloyd and Helen Stewart Cooley.
In addition to her parents, Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Fetty" Eberhart Jr. in 2012; a son, Mark Allen Eberhart in 1982; a sister, Genevieve Cooley; and a brother, Jay Cooley.
Faye graduated from Point Marion High School with the class of 1955. She worked at the Smithfield Bank for many years as head teller and as a bookkeeper for the Ray Eberhart Jr. Coal Company. Family was everything to her. Faye enjoyed flowers, birds and candy. She will be sadly missed by her family daily.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marcie Parson and husband Rick of Uniontown; two grandchildren, Brittany Weimer and fiancee Orion Vogeler of Denver, Colo. and Branden Weimer and wife Tara of Uniontown; along with Connie and PJ Corbin, Tre and Abby Corbin of Morgantown, W.Va.; Jonni, CJ and Lily Behun of Wind Ridge.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIED FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the funeral home when a service celebrating Faye's life will held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Chuck McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.