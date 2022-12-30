Point Marion
Faye Ellen Hughes Burnette, 85, of Point Marion, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 30th, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, hour of service, with Tim Robinson officiating. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, Pa.
