Point Marion
Faye Ellen Hughes Burnette, 85, of Point Marion, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home.
Born November 22, 1937, in Maple Sterling, Dilliner, Pa., Faye was the first born and only daughter of the late Woodrow "Babe" Hughes, Sr, and Bertha King Hughes.
She was a graduate of Point Marion High School and worked for many years before devoting her life to raising her son. Faye was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary 499 and VFW Auxiliary 747. She proudly served as President for numerous years in both organizations. She was a past member of F.O.E. Auxiliary 1932 where she served many years as Vice President.
She enjoyed a vibrant social life that included shopping, trips to the casino, and luncheons with her many friends and family.
Preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Joseph R Burnette Sr., her parents, and two brothers, Lonnie Sr of KY and Dewey of Point Marion.
Faye is survived by a son, Robert I. Hughes and his wife Connie; two brothers, Woodrow (Karen) Hughes all of Point Marion and Robert (Janice) Hughes of Lake Lynn; grandson, Robert J. Hughes; two great- granddaughters, Carliegh Winkler and Sawyer Hughes; niece, Lou Ann Hunt of Ennice, N. C.; and nephew, Lonnie Hughes Jr of Smithfield; step-children; Carolyn Cain of Hummeltown, Brenda Myers of Henderson, KY, Kim Johnson and Patty Sandefur, both of Uniontown, KY, and Joe "Bud" (Carrie) Burnette of Brookfield, MO; as well as many more grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews whom she loved tremendously. Faye developed a friendship and special bond with her sister-in-law, Debbie, the wife of the late Dewey Hughes, through their service in the Auxiliaries.
Faye was dearly loved by her entire family, many of whom surrounded her and showered her with love in her last days. She was a remarkable presence in all their lives from the oldest to the youngest. She gave good advice, stern scoldings when needed, and so very much love.
Friends will be receivedfrom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 30th, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, hour of service, with Tim Robinson officiating. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.