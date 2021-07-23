Ohiopyle
Faye J. Kemp Burnsworth, 77, of Ohiopyle, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, July 23, in the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating the service. Interment follows in Maple Summit Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
