Ohiopyle
Faye J. Kemp Burnsworth, 77, of Ohiopyle, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born February 22, 1944, a daughter of the late James E. Kemp and Claudine Umble Kemp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert P. Burnsworth Jr.; and one brother, James S. Kemp.
Surviving are her husband, Robert P. Burnsworth Sr., with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage; children Donna Cramer of Farmington, Mark Burnsworth and wife Linnea of Erie, Kathern Piper and husband Robert of Ohiopyle, Jeramiah Burnsworth and wife Molly of Ohiopyle, Joseph Burnsworth of Ohiopyle, John Clacko of Ohiopyle; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved her family.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, July 23, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Interment follows in Maple Summit Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
