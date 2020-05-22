Uniontown
Fayetta DeBord Sekerak departed this life Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and joyfully anticipated meeting her Savior, husband, daughter, parents, siblings and many loved ones who had gone on before.
Fayetta was the second of nine children born to Willis F. and Grace Jones DeBord November 2, 1922, in Brownsville. Most of her life until 20 years of age were lived in that area - briefly time was lived in Kentucky and southern Ohio, South Webster, where she and her family lived with her Grandpa Jones in a log cabin.
After graduation from Cleveland Bible College with a Bachelor of Theology degree, she married Clarence R. Sekerak of Barberton, Ohio, August 8, 1947. Clarence served as Friends pastor in Hughesville, their first home, then Alliance, Ohio, and East Goshen, Ohio. They finally settled in 1959 in the cottage Clarence built in Damascus, Ohio. Faye returned to school, graduating from Malone College in 1966, with a degree in education, and taught 20 years of third grade at Maple Ridge School (West Branch), retiring in 1985.
Five children were born to them, Lois Ruth, Nancy June, Becky Joan, Clarence Richard Jr. and Michael Ralph. Surviving are four of her children, Lois Ruth (Jeffrey) Hogan, Nancy June (Kenneth) Linstruth, Clarence R. Sekerak Jr. and Michael Ralph (Ann Valentine) Sekerak; grandchildren Ross (Lynne Oak) Hogan and their children, Claire and Henry; Julianna (Austin) Moran and their son, Harrison; Rachel (Matt) Rhein and their children, Adelyn and Amelia; Hannah (Jon) Fruth and Michael A.J. Sekerak; sister Gladys Ream; and sisters-in-law Winona DeBord, Lillian DeBord and Katherine DeBord.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clarence; daughter Becky; parents; sisters Marcella Spears, Dorothy DeBord and Ruth DeBord; brothers Fred, Ralph, Howard and Russell; sister-in-law Marjorie DeBord; and brothers-in-law Thomas Ream and J.W. Spears.
Damascus Friends Church was her church home since 1959. She served as Sunday school teacher and on the funeral committee.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Crandall Medical Center, "Faye-Faye's" home for the past eight years. You are awesome.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Damascus Cemetery followed at a later date by Remembering Faye-Faye! -- a celebration of Fayetta's life.
To view Fayetta's obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.