Felicia Marie Parnell, 34, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Uniontown, on November 27, 1987, the daughter of Mose Jr. and Laura Lewis Parnell of McClellandtown, Pa.
Felicia was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2008, and was employed as a secretary, along with her special dog Shetha, by Jory L. Rogers "Dee" Entertainment, Hip Hop/Rap. She previously worked at Rest Haven Personal Care Home and Fayette Resources Inc. as a Nurses Aide.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Laura Bell and Gene Lewis; paternal grandmother Dorothy Parnell; aunt Agnes Tarpley and uncles, Richard Parnell, Eugene Lewis, and John Lewis.
In addition to her parents, Laura Lewis Parnell and Mose Parnell Jr., surviving family left to celebrate her memory are her sister, Torra Robinson; and her brothers, John Coles, and Mose Parnell III.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the hour of service in the funeral home Chapel Tuesday, May 3 in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, with Reverend James Thomas officiating.
Private interment at Edenborn Cemetery.
