Gans
Felton Clark, 85, of Gans, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
He was born September 2, 1937, in Smithfield, the son of Jeff and Lula Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Bill Clark, Evelyn Taggart, Jim Clark and Dan Clark.
Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn Moser Clark; sisters, Lorraine Rhodes, Molly Thompson and Libby Tarcy; several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and very special great-niece and great-nephews, Rebecca, Cory and Cullen Hoone.
Felton was a US Army veteran, serving in Germany and was a member of the Smithfield- Fairchance American Legion Post 278.
He was a member of the Whitehouse Free Methodist Church.
Felton was employed at Emerald Mine for many years until his retirement, he worked his farm for over 50 years and liked to fish.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whitehouse Free Methodist Church, 2125 Springhill Furnace Road, Smithfield.
