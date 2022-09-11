Hopwood
Fern L. Anderson, 88, of Hopwood, passed away Friday September 9, 2022.
She was born April 11, 1934, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Frank and Caroline Hadden Burns. She was the last member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack Anderson, whom she married July 25, 1953.
Surviving are her two sons and their families, Scott R. Anderson (Gail) of New Oxford, Timothy A. Anderson (Lois) of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Ryan Anderson, Katie Oxenrider, Taylor Davis and Rachel Anderson; two step-grandchildren, Ashley Abraham and Evan Arison; and several great-grandchildren.
Fern was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. and a graduate of Redstone High School Class of 1952. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 11, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Monday, September 12, with Pastor David Herring officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
