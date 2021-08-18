November 17, 1926 -
July 18, 2021
Uniontown
In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 18, 2021, Fernanda Orsini Ezzi, 94, eagerly grasped the hand of God and happily entered eternal life, met by her husband, Albert, her mother, Assunta, and countless others who preceded her in death.
Fernanda left the beautiful Italian town of Ascoli Piceno when she was 12 years old, accompanied by her parents, her brother, Adrian, and sister, Adelia. It was a bewildering adventure and experience, but she embraced it completely, vowing to speak English perfectly, which she did.
She went on to meet and marry trucking contractor Albert Ezzi, built a house at 381 Derrick Avenue, rear two children, Pamela and Justin, and entertain numerous family members and friends, notably all the permutations of Justin’s various bands.
Fern found her gifts in the culinary arts, first at Orsini’s restaurant on Fayette Street and then later as the cafeteria manager at Hatfield School, spoiling children and adults alike with her delicacies.
After surviving non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2007, she left 381 in 2008 and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., to be near her children.
Fern is survived by her daughter, Pamela and husband Don, and their son, Alexander; her son, Justin and his wife, Tammy. She is also survived by her beloved sister Adelia Cicconi; and sisters-in-law Frances Orsini, Ida Ezzi and Henrietta Kurcina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In our eyes, our mother was a saint, loved and respected by many and she will be missed by all of us, her smile, her laughter, her giggles, and her unique sense of humor.
To honor her memory, here are some ideas: 1. Educate your children, 2. Go to church, 3. Be caring and attentive to your parents.
Donations in her name can be made to Penn State University, Fayette Campus.
Requiescant in pace, Bella mama, Bella Nonna, Bella Fernanda.
