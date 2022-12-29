Uniontown
Filimone T. Volau, 60, of Uniontown, was taken home to glory on December 25, 2022 with family by his side.
He was born in Suva, Fiji on August 22, 1962 a son of the late Lopeti Volau and the late Biu Vakaloloma.
Filimone was a big-hearted and kind man who loved and cared for all people. He grew up in the church and he had an unshakeable faith and lived his life as a servant of the Lord. He worked hard to keep his community together and reminded them always to look out for one another and love one another as family. Filimone's presence lit up a room and the way he lived his life, as a servant of the Lord, commanded respect. He was a busy body, always looking after others and ensuring everything was just right. He lived a life worthy of aspiration and was a man who was loved and revered by many. Filimone was a leader in his community and was a role model for others.
Filimone worked in the oil field industry for over 20 years and was currently employed with Mid Central Energy in PA. He was member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.
Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. "Yes" says the spirit, "they will rest from their labor, for their deed follow them." Revelation 4:13
He leaves behind his wife, Kalolaini Yanuyanurua; seven children, and three grandchildren; Siblings: Lopeti Volau and Unise Radinitoga, and Emali Radiniwaqa - all of Fiji, Jolame Mateiwai and Jone Rabo Volau - both of Australia; the Fijian Community of PA and CA; and other family members.
Professional arrangements are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA where friends will be received on Friday, December 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.. - MASKS ARE REQUIRED for visitation.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m., the hour of service at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar St., Uniontown, PA.
