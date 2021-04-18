Hopwood
Flora M. Williams Guess, 95, of Hopwood, passed Thursday, April 15, 2021. Born November 27, 1925, in Grindstone, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Esther Tresset Williams; beloved wife of the late James Guess; mother of Donald (Karen) Guess of Beaver Falls and Rick (Cristy) Guess of Hopwood, and the late Susan Regoza; grandmother of Brian (Sheri) Guess, Lisa (Johnny) Tacherra, Christopher (Lauren) Guess and Samantha Guess; and great-grandmother of Hannah and Emily Guess, Denee, Dara, Layla and Jazz Tacherra, and Jayden and Rocco Guess; sister of Carl (Shelley) Williams and the late Marie and Rose Ann Williams, Carol Watts and Dominic Williams.
Flora was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was a title abstractor ending her career doing titles for Gary Frankhouser at Davis and Davis, and enjoyed cooking.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 18, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 19, when prayers of transfer will be said, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese De Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Please wear masks and observe social distancing at funeral home and at church.
