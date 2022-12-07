Uniontown
Flora May Combs Funk, 73, of Uniontown, passed away at home with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
She was born February 17, 1949, in Uniontown.
Flora was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Combs and Olive Snyder Combs; grandson, Derek Thomas; and two brothers, Lewis and Thomas Combs.
Surviving is her loving husband, Eugene Funk; two loving daughters, Tammy Thomas-James, and husband, Thad and Tonya Thomas; three grandchildren, Barry Dressel, Kaylee Dressel and Tierrany Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Dalton Thomas, Rilynn Stewart, Elaine Dressel, Barrett Dressel and Conor Riley; two stepsons, Scott Funk and William Eugene Funk; and a stepdaughter, Beth Funk.
She loved dancing, playing pool and bowling.
Flora was a custodian for over 25 years at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown.
It was her request that all services be private under the direction of DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.