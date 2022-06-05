Florence Anna Watson

Dunbar Township
Florence Anna “Ann” Watson, 73, of Dunbar Township, died on June 2, 2022, at Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker, Pa.
Ann was the daughter of the late David and Florence Williams, of Dunbar, both of whom predeceased her.
Ann was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and Penn State University where she received a BS in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Uniontown and Carlisle hospitals. At Carlisle Hospital she served two years as head nurse on a medical-surgical floor. She literally “nursed” her husband through law school.
Ann was very active in the Connellsville community. She served over 17 years as a director of the Connellsville Area School Board and was president of the board for five of those years. She was a former member and former president of the Connellsville Hospital Club and was a former member of the Connellsville Garden Club. She served several years as a volunteer nurse for the American Red Cross and was for a time a certified EMT. Ann is a recipient of the Athena Award presented annually to an outstanding woman in the Connellsville community.
Ann enjoyed an active life. She was an accomplished snow and water skier, boat captain, bicyclist, walker, fisherwoman, scuba diver, and had over 30 hours soloing an airplane.
She was a member of Albright United Methodist Church in South Connellsville.
Ann is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Charles W. Watson; and her sons, David W. (Ann) Watson and Aaron C. (Marisol) Watson; her grandchildren, Caroline and Rose Watson; her sisters, Janet (Edward) Nesburg, and Carol (Chris) Raeuber and by numerous cousins. Ann’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the administration and staff of Easy Living Country Estates, and to her many close friends who supported Ann and them during her long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease, especially John Malone, John and Corrine Shields, and Malcolm Stone.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m., on Monday, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville 724-628-9033 the time of service with Pastor Steve Lamb officiating. Interment will be private. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martucci funeral home com
