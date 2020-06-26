Uniontown
Florence Blanche Bodziony Rodgers, 91, of Upper Oliver 3, Uniontown, passed away Tuesday June 3, 2020.
She was born Monday, September 17, 1928, in Upper Oliver 3, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Setlak Bodziony.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rodgers, in 1990; and her sisters and brothers, Josephine Ochocki, Helen Zerecheck, Sophie Cindric, Cecilia Nigriny, Mildred DiVito, Steve Bodziony and Frank Bodziony.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
Florence was an employee of the Michael Berkowitz Co. and subsequently of Berkley Surgical, both of Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Dorothy Bodziony; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be offered, Saturday, June 27, in the BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A Funeral Mass will follow at noon in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
