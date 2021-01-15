Smock
Florence Frances Valusek Shenal, 87, of Smock, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 23, 1933, in Edenborn, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Bederka Valusek.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Shenal; and brothers Joseph, Stephen and Michael Valusek. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
“Flo” was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis; former member of St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the choir, Confraternity of Christian Mothers, as well as serving as a CCD teacher. She was also a founding member and past president of the Smock Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Surviving are two children, son Joseph Shenal and wife Crissi of Snow Hill, Md., and daughter Maria Kelly and husband Tim of Smock; grandchildren Neil Kelly and wife Maria, Maura Kelly (Matt), and Shannon Kelly (Jack), all of Smock, Zachary Shenal of Pensacola, Fla., and Maren Shenal (Jordan) of Snow Hill, Md.; great-grandsons Shane, Noah and Owen Kelly; a sister-in-law, Wanda Valusek; a brother-in-law, Paul Shenal; and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 15, and from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, January 16, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Father Rody Mejia as celebrant. Interment will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Protective masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
