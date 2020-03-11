Orchard Park, N.Y.
formerly of Hiller, Pa.
Florence M. Basista, of Orchard Park, N.Y. and formerly of Hiller, entered into rest Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Basista; devoted mother of Christopher (Jela) and Scott (Carrie) Basista; cherished grandmother of Barbora, Daniela, Andrew and Matthew; loving daughter of the late Andrew and Frances Strang.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, on Thursday, March 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, March 13 until 10 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Frank Philpott officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
To sign the online guest book log onto http://www.novakfuneralhome.net
