Mather
Florence Marlene Gibbs, 71, of Mather, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her home.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Thursday, October 22, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Ronald Cottrell officiating. Interment at Fairview (Percy) Cemetery, North Union.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
