Florence Marlene Gibbs, 71, of Mather, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her home. She was born January 3, 1949, in Dunbar Township, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Theis Handlin.
Florence was a graduate of North Union High School. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting, coloring and loved animals.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by eight sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christina (Joe) Russman of Leith, Paul D. Gibbs Jr. of Smithfield, Theodore Eugene Gibbs Sr. and Janie Testa of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Karen Renee Drake of Mather, Kevin R. (Kelly) Gibbs Sr. of Mather, Pam and Andre Dean of Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Robert (Linda) Handlin of Hopwood and Theodore (Angela) Handlin of Virginia Beach, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Thursday, October 22, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Ronald Cottrell officiating. Interment at Fairview (Percy) Cemetery, North Union.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
