Blainesburg
Florence Marne Krause, 80, of Blainesburg, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.
She was born Saturday, September 13, 1941, in Brownsville, the daughter of the late Arthur and Marne Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Krause on September 6, 2021; and a daughter, Beth Ann Krause.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Jim Krause, Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., Brenda and Tom Simpson of Roanoke, Va., and Tim Krause (Susie) of Weedville; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for both Mr. and Mrs. Krause will be announced for the summer of 2022, as public health measures will allow.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
