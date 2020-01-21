New Salem
Florence P. Richardson, 94, of New Salem, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.
She was born Thursday, March 5, 1925, in Gates, a daughter of Roland and Jean Wensing Richardson.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents; brother Thomas Richardson; and a sister, Beatrice Richardson.
She was a member of St. Frances of Assisi Parish, Footdale.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Dolores Bell, Shirley Byers; sister-in-law Rose Richardson; several nieces, nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, and until 9 a.m. Thursday, January 23, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the BAKER-TERRAVECCHI FUNERAL HOME, 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footdale.
Interment will be held in Mount Macrina, Uniontown.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
