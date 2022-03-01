Florence Tomotchko Cales

Tower Hill #2
Florence “Bubba” Tomotchko Cales, 95, of Tower Hill #2, died in her home Saturday, February 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Florence was born June 5, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Anna Bookshar Tomotchko.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Cales; daughter, Marlene Persichetti; grandsons, Michael Persichetti and William Connors; four sisters, Mary Otto, Helen Ricco, Irene Gabriel, Delores Gishnock; three brothers, Charles, William, Robert.
Florence was the last surviving member of her family. Left to cherish her memory are 11 children: daughters, Carol Robey (Lew) and Helen (Jack) Carroll, all of Ft. Myers, Fla., Nancy Shelton (Jim) of Lohman, Mo., Cynthia Quiring (Kevin) of North Olmsted, Ohio, Paula Axten of Simpsonville, S.C., Holly Ritchey of Uniontown, Renee Mehalik (Matt) and Michele Forcina, all of Tower Hill #2; sons, James (Debra) and Daniel (Belinda), all of Tower Hill #2, and Kevin (Jodie) of Simpsonville, S.C.; 21 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren.
Florence enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos, scratching scratch-off tickets, working word search puzzle books and being on her iPad.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Florence’s name may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.