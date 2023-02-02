Daisytown
Florene Green Lucas, 95, of Daisytown, died Saturday, January 28, 2023.
She was born Monday, February 14, 1927, in McKees Rocks, a twin daughter of the late Herbert Green, Sr. and the late Christine Lee Green.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Daisytown, a devotional leader in the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association (YWBA); she was the statistician of the Congress of Christian Education and a member of the Women's Home and Foreign Mission.
In addition to her parents, Miss Florene was preceded in death by six siblings, Elsie Hoggans, Ruth Wilkinson, Mary Settles, Lugene Green Radcliffe, Dorothy Tyler, and Herbert Green, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, her twin, Arlene Miller, Fannie Hawkes and Helen Lucas; brother, Nathaniel Wilson Green; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of funeral service, Saturday, February 4, in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 46 Zion Road, Daisytown, PA 15427, with the Rev. Dr. Delonte Reeves officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
