Brownsville
Floyd A. Stangroom, 84, of Brownsville, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Born in Webster December 13, 1937, he was a son of the late Harry J. and Leona P. Hall Stangroom.
Floyd was a heavy equipment diesel mechanic and was a retired member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 66.
He was a member of Dunlap Creek Church and the Stephen Bayard Masonic Lodge No. 526 of Elizabeth.
In his earlier years he began driving his stock car #16 and continued driving for many years on the Western PA dirt tracks. He was also an active member of the Mon Valley Chapter of the "Antique Automobile Club of America". He loved animals, especially his little furry friend, Princess. Floyd was all about family.
He is survived by his children, Floyd A. Stangroom Jr. (Tammy) of Union Township, Joni (Larry) Pollock of Elco, Susan (Ron "Skrinny") Skrinjorich of Elizabeth, Mark (Dawn) Stangroom of Rostraver and Michael D. (Diana) Stangroom of Rostraver; grandchildren, Nicole Altamare, Floyd Stangroom, Valerie Eckels, Larry Pollock Jr., Josh Pollock, Ron Skrinjorich Jr., Ashley Stangroom, Natalie Stangroom, Hunter Stangroom, Morgan Stangroom and Nathan Stangroom; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Trevor, Andrew, LJ, Gabby and Trystyn; brothers, Gary (Shawna) Stangroom of Roscoe and Lonnie (Ruth) Stangroom of Ruffs Dale; godchildren, Terry Walker and Tracy Walker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jerilyn Ann Walker Stangroom April 1, 2021; granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Skrinjorich; brother, Wendel Stangroom; and sister, Sherry Stangroom.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 27, in the JAMES C. STUMPF FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 28, with Pastor Beth Dunlap officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.