Uniontown
Floyd C. York, 79, of Uniontown, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Uniontown, at his daughter's home.
He was born July 6, 1940 ,in Mt. Braddock, a son of Harry York and Hazel Howard York.
He was a heavy equipment operator for IA Construction Corporation, Local 66.
Surviving are his daughters, Drena Bennett, Jayme (Paul) Williams, Bobbi York Jordon; sister, Althea Moyer; grandchildren, Jason (Brenda) Glusica, Taylor Allen, Frank Bennett Jr., Jordan Williams, Travis Taylor, Sierra Mills; great-grandchildren, Kaison Allen and Kai Franks; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Benjamin York and Alvin York.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation.
Private arrangements are under the direction of BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment in Sylvan Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.