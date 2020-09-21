Brownsville
Floyd Michael Drylie, 69, of Brownsville, passed away September 17, 2020.
He was born July 19, 1951, in California, a son of the late Nelson M. Drylie and Charlotte Ann Currie.
Floyd was an avid sports fan who loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He enjoyed listening to all types of music from classical to rock. He was employed at the Uniontown Hospital for 30 years and was devoted to all of his cats. Floyd was also a former altar boy and cantor at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville.
He is survived by his sister, Anna (Paul) Zooner of Brownsville; two nieces, Nelina (Dan) McCrory-Bosworth, Margaret McCrory and John Parker; two nephews, Scott Sawicky, Nelson Sawicky; one great-niece, Izabella House; two great-nephews, Craig House and Jace House.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, Tuesday, September 22, from 10 to 11 a.m.
A brief service and interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Floyd's name to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
