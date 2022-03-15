Uniontown
Fonda LaRae Christopher Davis, 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
She was born December 2, 1949, in Uniontown, the oldest daughter of the late Ray A. and Jean Fordyce Christopher. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Christopher; and a nephew, Brenton Christopher.
She is survived by the love of her life, William "Bill" Davis; her daughters, Tammy Burkholder (fiance Shawn Lewis), and Gidget (Brent) Hodgson; and her grandchildren, Peyton, Jacob and Camden. She is also survived by her brother, Bradley Christopher; sister, Kathy (Scott) Moore; and sister-in-law, Janna Christopher; two additional grandchildren, Ethan Hodgson and Delaney Hodgson; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and loving family members and friends.
She was a 1967 graduate of Fairchance Georges High School and later worked at the Michael Berkowitz Shirt Factory. She was a stay-at-home mom before becoming self-employed.
After her retirement, Fonda enjoyed spending quality time with her family at the pool and hosting holiday parties throughout the year. She was also a very talented seamstress and tailor.
Among her many interests, some of her favorites included reading, dancing, crafting and decorating her home. But her greatest joy in life was always spending time with her loving husband and family.
In place of a traditional viewing and to honor her wishers of cremation, a celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to her favorite foundation, autism.org.
