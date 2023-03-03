Forrest W. Brewer, Jr.

Dilliner
Forrest W. “JuJu” Brewer, Jr., 78, of Dilliner, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in his home, with his loving family at his side. Born in Poland Mines, September 27, 1944, he was a son of the late Julia Mihalik Brewer and Forrest Brewer, Sr.
A 1963 graduate of Mapletown High School, Forrest was a lifelong coal miner, having worked at Duquesne Light for 24 years, retiring from Emerald Mind, and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local 2258.
He was proud of his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, where he received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. He was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747 and the American Legion Post 499, having held a number of offices over the years, in addition to helping with the funeral honors detail.
He had a love for the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, mushroom picking and looking for arrowheads. He played softball for many years, then went on to coach both men’s and women’s softball. His greatest passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Everyone knew him as “Pap”.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Cheryl Robbins Brewer; and four children and their spouses, Brenda Shiflett (Jerry) of Greensboro, Cathy Fenstermacher (John) of Morgantown, W.Va., Bonnie Shiflett (Matt Baker) of Cheat Lake, W. Va., and Robert Brewer (Melissa) of Greensboro; eight grandchildren, Matt Shiflett (Erika), Cynthia Gust (Bryan), Jeff Carter (Alisa), Katelyn Triplett (Curt), Austin Carter, Ryan Shiflett (Tiffany), Jacob Shiflett (Cherish) and Zack Brewer; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roy Brewer (Linda) of Point Marion; a sister, Rosemary Sarapa (Mike) of Taylortown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, John Brewer; and sister, Lydia Smith.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service Sunday, March 5, in the Church of Jesus Christ, Morgantown Restoration Branch, Eden Church Road, Stewartstown, with is son-in-law, Elder Jerry Shiflett, officiating. Interment follows in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, where Military Honors will be accorded by his friends from the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
