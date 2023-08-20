Connellsville
Monday, August 21, 2023
Fotenie Georgia Melassanos Mongell, prominent Connellsville teacher, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the age of 99.
Family and friends are welcome to attend Fotenie's Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church with Father Paul Lisik as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember our mom in a distinct way can donate in her memory to St. Rita's Catholic Church.
Arrangements under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME LLC, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
