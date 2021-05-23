Lemont Furnace
Fouad Simon John, 103, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born on May 16, 1918, in Uniontown, a son of the late Simon and Sadye John.
He was a member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church. He served as an Army medic in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
After his return from the war, Fouad worked at his father's wholesale business, taught at St. Mary Nativity Elementary School, and then became an insurance salesman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sophia Jean Bartos John; and his grandson, Matthew Ryan John.
He is survived by his five children, Mrs. Daniel (Eileen) Plumb of Washington, D.C., Donald (the late Lisa M.) John, and James John and his wife, Kelly, all of Uniontown, Mrs. Nabeel (Lorraine) Abdelmalek of Houston, Texas, and Rochelle "Shelley" John of Oldsmar, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The closing prayers at the funeral home will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, prior to the procession to church for the Rosary and Litany at 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, Lebanon Avenue, Uniontown, with Father Aaron Sandbothe officiating. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Parish wake service will be Sunday at 6 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions to St. George Maronite Church in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
