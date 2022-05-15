Merrittstown
Frances A. Dupont, 78, of Merrittstown, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 11, 1943 in Republic, the daughter of Andrew and Thomasina Malachin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Dupont, Jr.; a son, Dean A. Dupont; brothers: Silvio Martini, George Malachin, Andrew Malachin; sisters: Theresa Cosimato, Rita Hovanec and Anna Gay.
Fran loved her family, was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved her scratch off tickets. She loved being outdoors and tending to her flowers. She was known as Aunt Fran to many, especially her friends at the original Route 40 Diner.
Frances is survived by her son, Charles E. Dupont, III. and wife, Lora, of Grindstone; daughter, Staci Dupont, of New Jersey; grandchildren: Janelle and Maya; brothers: Anthony Malachin (Pat), and Tom Malachin (Sue).
A very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice group for the loving care, support, and amazing nurses.
Frances’ family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will be private in Lafayette Memorial Park Brier Hill.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
