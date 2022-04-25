Footedale
Frances A. Trosiek, 92, of Footedale, passed away on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, in The Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on May 22, 1929, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Wenglash Wilk.
Frances was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Footedale, and currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael M. Trosiek, Sr.; daughter, Patricia A. Miller; sister, Helen Swetz; five brothers, Michael, Anthony, Edward, John, and Joseph Wilk.
Frances is survived by her three children, Michael M. Trosiek, Jr., with whom she resided, Barbara Jean Kett and husband Thomas, of Masontown, Thomas J. Trosiek and wife Valerie, of Footedale; six grandchildren, Jason, David, and Robert Miller; Gregory Martinko and Thomas Alexander; and Parker Trosiek; four great-grandchildren: Aden, Steven, and Adrianna Garbutt; and Alexis "Lexi" Martinko; two brothers, Ted Vilk and wife Bernice, of Ohio, and Walter Vilk of Ohio; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the deceased, visitation and funeral services were private for the immediate family only. Burial was held in St. Thomas Cemetery in Footedale.
Arrangements were under the direction of The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA.
