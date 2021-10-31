Uniontown
Frances Ann "Cissy" Deegan, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Thursday, October 21, 2021.
She was born November 20, 1925, in Keyser, W.Va., to James and Catherine Hoover. The middle child, Frances and her two sisters suffered the immeasurable early loss of their mother in 1929.
The loss was offset by the love of a father who put his three young daughters before all else and the love and dedication of their aunt, Nora "Nonie" Snively, Catherine's sister, who sacrificed the life she built in Grafton, W.Va., to move to Keyser to help raise her three nieces (affectionately referring to them the rest of her life as "her girls").
With the help of other family, James and Nora gave the girls as close to an idyllic childhood as possible. A childhood filled with love, pets, dolls, pigeons from Roy Rogers (a hobby the star shared with their father), and even a real miniature house (a playhouse they called "The Marigold").
Upon graduating from Keyser High School, Frances enrolled in the nursing program at St. Agnes School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md., and she was tremendously proud to graduate the four-year program in just three years. Frances then worked as a registered nurse at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser.
She married James Deegan in 1948 and they moved to Uniontown in 1954. She spent the next decade at home raising her children and went back to work (Uniontown Hospital) when their youngest child started school in 1966. She continued to work at the hospital until retiring in the mid-1980s. After decades spent helping to care for her community, she spent the next 10 years caring for her ill husband at home.
Frances was extremely prim and proper yet could be found playing on the floor with her grandchildren. When she was still able to, she enjoyed taking them everywhere from hunting for antiques to Story Book Forest to visiting her sisters out-of-state.
She carried herself with an almost regal quality and was fiercely independent. That independence was a trait deemed important to her Aunt Nora, which she instilled in each of the three Hoover girls. She was extremely proud of the home she purchased after her husband passed away and proud that she lived there independently. With the help of her three children and hospice, she was able to pass away peacefully at home, as was her wish.
Frances enjoyed reading, planning her garden each spring and collecting antiques. She also loved her cat, Abby and took great pleasure in watching her run and play around the house.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she found great joy in their success and in the growth of her family though marriage and children. Her spirit will live on and is clearly evident in her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, James Benjamin Hoover and Catherine Mary Snively Hoover; her husband, James Michael Deegan; and sisters, Mary Catherine Burkhard and Phyllis Catherine Dorsey. Also preceding her in death was her aunt, Nora Gorman Snively.
She is survived by her children, Michael Deegan (Betsy) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; Timothy Deegan (Cindi) of Uniontown, and Mary Ann Knight (Ed) of Southampton, N.Y.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Sean Deegan (Calloway), Jim Deegan (Brittney), Kelly Deegan (Austin Jodon), Eddie Knight and Maddie Knight; as well as great-granddaughters, Ella Deegan and Hazel Anne Deegan.
In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 7, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Viewing and departing prayers are scheduled at 9:15 a.m. the following morning, Monday, November 8, in the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Entombment will take place in Sylvan Heights Mausoleum, Uniontown, where Frances will be reunited with her husband of 47 years.
The family wishes to thank the team at Twin Oaks Assisted Living, especially Sue Combs, Amedisys Hospice Care and her very special caregivers Rhonda and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, (724) 245-7815.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
