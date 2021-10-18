Uniontown
Frances Arlene Jones, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, after a valiant fight with Covid-19. She had previously received both shots of the covid vaccine, but it is believed she contracted covid due to an autoimmune disease she had.
Frances was born March 15, 1950, a daughter of the late John and Kathryn Ferrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Jones; and a brother, Joseph Ferrence.
Frances graduated from the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing and worked at the Uniontown Hospital for 48 years. She was a devout Jehovah's Witness and a member of the Brownsville Congregation and later the Uniontown Congregation. Frances was a very loving wife and mother who enjoyed the many years she worked at the hospital, quietly serving others.
Surviving are her husband, Charles L. Jones, whom she married in 1977; son, Jason Jones of South Williamsport; sister, Johnetta Ferrence, and brother, Edward Ferrence, both of Brownsville; sister, Kathy Lehman of South Williamsport; a niece, Alexandra Lehman of Williamsport; and her loving Golden Retriever, Penny.
The family will hold a memorial service for Frances at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by the Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
