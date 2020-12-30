Uniontown
Frances Arlene Show Pierce, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was born January 28, 1943, in Uniontown. Preceding her in death was her loving husband, John Edward Pierce Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, John Pierce Jr., Jerry, Victoria, Robert, Terri and Arlene "Flick" and their spouses; 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and her special buddy, "Pepper".
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation, service and interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery were private. Arrangements under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
