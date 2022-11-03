Brownsville
Frances Borsody, 79, of Brownsville, died peacefully, in her home, Saturday, October 29, 2022.
She was born Thursday, March 25, 1943, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Paul and Helen Franczyk Walczak.
She was a member of the Historic Church of St. Peter.
Frances was a 1961 graduate of the John Brashear High School in Brownsville. She retired from Wal-Mart after 17 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Connie Walczak.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, John Borsody; daughters, Frances (Dan) Trump of California, and Terri Borsody of Hibbs; son, John Borsody of Brownsville; grandson, Ryan Trump (fiancee Marissa Williams) of Pittsburgh; brother, Paul "Butch" Walczak of Laurel, Md.; her best friend, Mary Baer of Connellsville; family friend, Donnie Hice of Hibbs; and her beloved granddog, Taco.
Friends will be received for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 4, in St. Peter's Church, with Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant.
The family would like to extend a huge "thank you" to the girls from OSPTA: Jamie, Heather, Alexis, Hillary and Stevie.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
