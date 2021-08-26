West Brownsville
Frances Christine Wargo, 101, of West Brownsville, died peacefully, in her home, Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
She was born Monday, December 15, 1919, in Natrona, a daughter of the late Carl and Rozalia Straka Augustine.
She was a member of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church in California.
Mrs. Wargo graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1940. She met her husband, Alexander Wargo Jr., in 1941 and they married in 1943.
She worked in the Uniontown Hospital and was a night shift supervisor in Brownsville General Hospital. In 1955, she was hired by the California Area School District as a school nurse and stayed there until her retirement in 1983 to become a full-time wife and grandma.
Fran was loving, kind, caring and nurturing. She loved to garden and cook. She was firm, but fair and she loved and lived life to its fullest.
She moved to Florida after the death of her husband and made many friends, but she wanted to return to Blainesburg, to the home her husband built for her and their family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by two sisters, Mathilda Scioglietti and Isabelle Vecheck; brother Clarence Augustine; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Janet Albenze Wargo.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Alexander C. Wargo of West Brownsville, Rosemary Cassin and husband John of Concord, Ohio, Carol Mosher and husband Paul of Leesburg, Fla.; sisters Mary Martha Bocinec of San Diego, Calif., and Hilda Ann Hartary of Arlington, Va.; and brother Rudy Augustine of Laurel, Md. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Michelle Hill and husband Monte, Francine Wargo and wife Caroline Bergmark, Rudy Evosirch, Christine Kraig and husband Jamie, and Jonea Cassin; six great-grandchildren, Adam, Ethan, Carson and Lindsay Hill, Corey Bergmark, and Noah Craig; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Barb Matola and Bernie Zdilla for the love and care they provided for Fran's daily care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 27, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, August 28, with Fr. James Bump officiating, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
