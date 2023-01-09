Smock
Frances D. Stefancik Cicconi, 89, of Smock, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 11, 1933, in Smock, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Turocy Stefancik.
She was the beloved wife of 68 years to the late Thomas D. Cicconi; mother of Cindy (Ed) Peskie of Smock and Gary (Cindy) Cicconi of Ohiopyle; grandmother of Tj. Sabec, Ed (Krystle) Peskie and Marissa (Bill) Tedesco; great-grandmother of Olivia and Lily Peskie, and Gabby and Teo Tedesco; sister of Thomas (Jean) Stefancik, Dorothy Stefancik, Patricia (William) Filcheck and the late Emery and Paul Stefancik . Several nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Adelia Cicconi still survive.
Frances worked at Constantine Egg Farm and worked at Beverly Garbutt's Restaurant. Everyone enjoyed her delicious cooking.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
