Denbeau Heights
Frances E. Smith, 78, of Denbeau Heights, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on December 31, 1943 to the late John and Rose Martin Kanalis.
Frances was employed at Gateway Mine, Bobtown Shanopin Mine and Emerald Coal Mine. She has been a lifelong member of the UMWA from 1974 to present with over 47 years of service.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Smith; sons, John Ryan and wife Lynn, Frank Ryan and wife Bonnie; five grandchildren, Ian Ryan, Gianna Ryan, Justin Bruce, Alexa Volansky and Aaron Ryan.
She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Harris, siblings, Mike Kanalis, Sr., Paul Kanalis, Jeanne Gill and Susan Roberts; brother-in-law, Kerrie Gill, Sr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday the hour of service in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park St., Brownsville, PA with Pastor John Thomas officiating. Interment in Taylor Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers donation can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
